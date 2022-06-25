Exhibition ‘reward of traditional art’ opens at CUI

Islamabad : An art exhibition ‘Reward of Traditional Art’ opened at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) Art Gallery here on Friday.

The show is a solo show of miniature and calligraphy by renowned artist Shabana Nazir. The show was inaugurated by Rector Comsats University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal.

Also present at the occasion were eminent miniature artist Ustaad Bashir Ahmed, ex-Executive Director, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Jamal Shah and Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute, Mustafa Haider Syed.

Speaking at the occasion the miniature Guru Ustaad Bashir Ahmed praised work of Shabana Nazir. He said nothing makes a teacher happier than the success of his own students and Shabana is one such student whose work has made me proud. She has been practicing miniature and calligraphy since more than 18 years now and that is reflected in her fine work.

Ustaad Bashir won Pride of Performance in 2019 for his contribution is Artwork from Government of Pakistan as well many other prestigious awards including Chughtai award.

Renowned artist Jamal Shah while speaking at the occasion said that artists are sensitive to the environment around them, and they work selflessly to shape their society positively.

Speaking at the occasion Executive Director Pakistan- China Institute Mustafa Syed Hyder expressed his pleasure over commencement of Art Exhibition on traditional art. It gives me immense pleasure that traditional art and its techniques are being transferred to the coming generations through legends of art. He further added: the way Shabana has portrayed culture of South Asia in her work it promotes inclusivity, gender equality and tolerance in a society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI while inaugurating the exhibition said that promotion of art is a sign of a health and progressive society and CUI has been actively hosting exhibitions that showcases the artwork of Pakistan’s greatest assets, its creative painters, calligraphers and artists.

In-charge Comsats Art Gallery congratulated Sahabana Nazir on opening of her solo show at Comsats Art Gallery.

Speaking at the occasion she said “The minute details and excellence in Shabana’s work speaks for them self of hard work that she has put into her work. The perfection in the use of colour and the precision of her strokes are amazing and leaves the audience fascinated. She has reflected her skills in all techniques of Miniature paintings such as pencil, ‘siyah qallam’ and ‘guchrang.’