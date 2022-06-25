70 dewatering sets to be used in low-lying areas

Islamabad : The district administration has decided that seventy dewatering sets would be used in low-lying areas during monsoon in the federal capital.

According to the details, the local administration has 20 dewatering sets at the moment and it has approached the relevant authorities to provide fifty more sets due to prediction of heavy rains in the coming weeks.

An official informed that the relevant authorities have approved their suggestion and fifty dewatering sets would be provided to the local administration in next few days.

As far as the cleanliness work in the nullah and waterways is concerned the local administration has sought report from the housing societies operating in the sector E-11.

The official said “We have directed the housing societies to remove trash and other material from nullahs in sector E-11 and submit their reports this week. Similarly, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will also provide updates about cleanliness work in nullahs and waterways in other areas of the city.”

He said “They held a special meeting few days back in which all the participants agreed to make strong coordination to deal with the issues related to heavy rains in the monsoon. The Pakistan Army has also deployed its unit for this purpose.”

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon has stated that “We are making arrangements for boats, life jackets and dewatering sets and will put in place a well-managed and well-coordinated plan to ensure safety of life and property in the monsoon.”

He said “The google map clock shows that the nullah in sector E-11 was wide and open till 2010 but later it was occupied for residential purposes. Now we have directed the housing societies to ensure cleanliness in nullahs and submit reports within next few days.”