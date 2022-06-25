Modernisation of national laws, enforcement needed urgently, says DG FIA

Islamabad : National criminal laws and enforcement practices were needed to be modernised in line with global standards, said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Rai while speaking at an FIA-organised ceremony at the Agency headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

The ceremony was organised to mark the 4th anniversary of the passage of Pakistan’s two landmark internationally-recognised UN-compliant laws on human trafficking and migrant smuggling. Former additional director general, Immigration, Tariq Nawaz Malik, who spearheaded the Agency’s efforts in drafting and passage of these laws in the Parliament, also participated in the ceremony along with senior officials of the FIA.

DG Rai said Pakistan’s experience with the Financial Action Task Force’s ‘Grey List’ and the US State Department’s ‘Trafficking in Persons Watch List’ were important reminders that our legal system could no longer operate in isolation from the global trends, and that we have to bring our domestic law enforcement at par with international police standards.