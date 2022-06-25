Here comes the rain

I am worried about the damage that rainfall causes when it floods houses. I saw an interesting concept at an outdoor restaurant while visiting Nice, France. It is a thin rubber sheet folded in two and attached to the outside door base. About a two-inch flap is left hanging below the door. That excess flap lies on the ground and thereby covers the gap below the door.
I hope someone in Pakistan can also make this simple contraption and save their houses from water damage during the monsoon rain.
Mrs Anjum Rashid
Nice, France
Ever since the PTI government left office, Karachi has been witnessing a surge in power outages. Almost all areas are...
Water supply management in Nathan Shah, Khairpur, has been an issue since as early as 2009; however, it became more...
The FBR recently issued numerous notices to those taxpayers who have claimed adjustment of their tax liabilities...
Despite the Balochistan government’s efforts to promote transparency in the education sector, it is unfortunate that...
The Punjab government has allocated Rs1.4 billion for providing a fixed monthly allowance to senior citizens in the...
Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an icon and hope for millions of Pakistanis as she was able to bring social,...
Comments