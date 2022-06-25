Here comes the rain

I am worried about the damage that rainfall causes when it floods houses. I saw an interesting concept at an outdoor restaurant while visiting Nice, France. It is a thin rubber sheet folded in two and attached to the outside door base. About a two-inch flap is left hanging below the door. That excess flap lies on the ground and thereby covers the gap below the door.

I hope someone in Pakistan can also make this simple contraption and save their houses from water damage during the monsoon rain.

Mrs Anjum Rashid

Nice, France