HEC holds Best University Teacher Awards ceremony

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised on Thursday a ceremony to confer the Best University Teacher Awards for the year 2021 upon the outstanding faculty members of Pakistani universities in three broad categories, viz. Life Sciences and Medicine; Physical Sciences and Engineering; and Social Sciences and Humanities.

Dr. Syed Asghar Naqi, professor, King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, Dr. Farah Naz Baig Assistant Professor Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and Momin Ayub Uppal Associate Professor Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have won the Best University Teacher Award in the category of Life Sciences & Medicine, Social Sciences & Humanities and Physical Sciences and Engineering respectively. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest.

HEC Chairperson Dr. Shaista Sohail, Advisor (Academics, Accreditation and National Academy of Higher Education -- NAHE) Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan and a large number of Vice Chancellors, faculty members, and students attended the ceremony. Addressing the audience, Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted the importance of encouraging and incentivising teachers to promote quality education and research. He stated that teachers are the role models for the future generations, as they play a key role in nation-building and character-building of youth.

Appreciating NAHE for its efforts to build capacity of university leadership, faculty and staff, he stressed the need for more effective measures to provide teachers with training opportunities. He emphasised the policies to promote skill-based education in the universities in order to equip Pakistani youth with the skill set required to address current and future challenges.