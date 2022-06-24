People living around Nullah Leh served warning notices

Rawalpindi : To avoid any untoward incident during monsoon season, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued warning notices to the owners of residential and commercial properties around Nullah Leh here Thursday.

The concerned department has issued warning notices for safety measures in view of the possible flood situation during the monsoon. The concerned department has warned people settled around Nullah Leh to shift to some safer areas during the rainy season to avoid the flood-like situations. “If anybody violates this notice, RDA will take strict action against them,” RDA warned.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) have already issued a ‘Flood Alert’ to local administration and advised them to adopt precautionary measures. The regular monsoon season will start in 1st week of July 2022.

Under the direction of Director General RDA Captain (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, Rawalpindi Development Authority is ensuring all possible measures for the protection of life and property of the citizens during monsoon season.

Director Land Use and Building Control RDA said that immediate precautionary measures have been taken to protect the people and especially those living near Nullah Leh and around the area which comes under the control of RDA. He said they also need to take immediate precautionary measures to protect themselves from the extreme rain hazards.

He said that the repairable houses and shops should also be repaired immediately with the permission of RDA so that any future loss of life and property could be avoided.

In addition, owners of dilapidated residential and commercial property in the controlled area of RDA should vacate or demolish their dilapidated residential and commercial property. Otherwise, the Rawalpindi Development Authority will not be responsible for any loss of life or property.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told ‘The News’ that warning notices have been issued to the people settled around Nullah Leh. We have also issued notices to the owners of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings within the limits of RDA, he said.

Similarly, the building department of Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi has also issued warning notices to the owners of dilapidated buildings which were within the limits of the corporation. The Municipal Corporation has warned the owners of poor conditioned buildings to vacate them before monsoon season. The pre-monsoon remained very strong in Rawalpindi and Islamabad this year. The residents of the twin cities faced flood-like situations during the rains. The Met Office, Islamabad has predicted unusual rains during monsoon season as well.