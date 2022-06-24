 
Friday June 24, 2022
Sports

Two silvers for Pakistan in Mas-Wrestling

By Our Correspondent
June 24, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan athletes have so far won two silver medals during the 4th Mas-Wrestling World Championship being held at Yakutsk-Russia.

Muhammad Saad took Silver medal in 60 kg and Waqas Afzal took Silver in 125 kg category.

