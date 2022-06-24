Have mercy

Why can’t anyone have pity on traffic wardens who stand in the blazing sun trying to control our unruly traffic? Why don’t their superiors issue them sun hats like those worn by military policemen engaged in traffic control?

It will make a difference if officials at high positions who spend their entire day at work inside air-conditioned offices come out of their comfort zones and do something about the people deployed outdoors.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi