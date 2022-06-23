Italian defence chief calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of the Defence Staff Italian Armed Forces, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter-terrorism domains were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Italy and looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations and forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The Italian defence chief, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters and reiterated that Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to peace, defence and security.

General Nadeem Raza said there is enormous scope for expanding and deepening the existing relations in multiple domains, including the defence cooperation. The Italian defence chief lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability. He pledged to play his role for further strengthening the diplomatic cooperation between both the countries at all levels. The PAF chief reaffirmed bilateral and strong defence relationship between Pakistan and Italy.