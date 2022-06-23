Prices of essential items increased at Utility Stores

RAWALPINDI: Prices of some essential food items have been increased at Utility Stores Corporation (USC). It is noted that the price of Daal Chana increased from Rs162 to Rs190 per kg, while price of Safaid Chana raised from Rs215 to 300, reported Geo News.
The prices of soups raised from Rs10 to Rs30 while rate of washing powder hiked from Rs10 to Rs30. According to Utility Store Corporation, on the direction of the prime minister’s special direction subsidy on basic essential items is continuing. The prices of other lentils have been raised too at Utility Stores.
