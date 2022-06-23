S Korea reports first case of monkeypox

SEOUL: South Korea reported its first imported cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, becoming the latest of some 40 countries -- and the first in East Asia -- to have identified the disease.
A South Korean national in their 30s who arrived from Germany on Tuesday was confirmed to have contracted the viral disease, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The patient, whose identity has been withheld, developed a fever last weekend and symptoms worsened to include fatigue and skin rash when they arrived in the country, Peck Kyong-ran, the disease control agency chief, told reporters.
PARIS: French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating a junior minister in President Emmanuel Macron’s...
MIAMI: Investigators were headed to Miami on Wednesday after a passenger jet’s landing gear collapsed and it caught...
GENEVA: A type of poliovirus derived from vaccines has been detected in London sewage samples, the World Health...
MES AYNAK, Afghanistan: An ancient Buddhist city carved out of immense peaks near Kabul is in danger of disappearing...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden pitched a temporary fuel tax break on Wednesday to help American drivers face the highest...
BEIJING: Heatwaves in northern and central China drove up electricity demand to record levels as millions switched on...
Comments