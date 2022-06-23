 
Thursday June 23, 2022
S Korea reports first case of monkeypox

By AFP
June 23, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea reported its first imported cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, becoming the latest of some 40 countries -- and the first in East Asia -- to have identified the disease.

A South Korean national in their 30s who arrived from Germany on Tuesday was confirmed to have contracted the viral disease, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The patient, whose identity has been withheld, developed a fever last weekend and symptoms worsened to include fatigue and skin rash when they arrived in the country, Peck Kyong-ran, the disease control agency chief, told reporters.

