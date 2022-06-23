Great practice for Tests, says Warner

COLOMBO: Australia opener David Warner said pitches offering “extreme” spin in Sri Lanka’s ODI series victory have helped the tourists prepare for the upcoming Tests.

The hosts took an unbeatable 3-1 lead with a narrow win in the fourth one-day international on Tuesday as Warner’s 99 went in vain at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“We’re always expecting turning wickets and it’s fantastic preparation for us... It’s great practice leading into the Test series,” Warner said after his team’s four-run loss.

“We actually love that they’re playing on the wickets back-to-back, that’s what we want, we can’t get that practice in the nets, the nets are green.

“For us it’s great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls. It’s going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we’re going to get there.”