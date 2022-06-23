POA to celebrate ‘Olympic Day’ today

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is set to celebrate Olympic Day on Thursday (today).

"The POA is celebrating Olympic Day 2022 in collaboration with DHA Lahore by organising a walk from DHA head office to sports complex. An exhibition match of hockey between Olympians and youngsters will also be held," the POA said in a press release on Wednesday.

It said that national medallists of various sports as well as civil society and children of all ages are also requested to participate. "The message of Thomas Bach, the IOC President, will be presented followed by “Digital Olympic Quiz”," the POA said.

It said that the Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide on June 23 of each year to commemorate the birth of the Modern Olympics Games that were held in Paris back in June, 1894.

"This day is one of the key events of our annual calendar where we engage with partners for promotion of Olympism in our community.

Thousands of people of all ages participate in sporting and cultural activities, such as fun runs, exhibitions, music, tree plantation, beach cleaning and educational seminars. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) also regularly celebrates the Olympic Day every year," the POA said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, vice-president POA, will grace the occasion as chief guest.