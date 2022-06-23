JSMU team clinches second position in HEC debate competition

The Team JSMU represented the Jinnah Sindh Medical University at the National Round of Pakistan University Debating Championship (PUDC) organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, on June 16 in Islamabad.

The team included Ushna Salahuddin and Mariam Arif from the MBBS final year and Unsa Khan from fourth year. The clinched the second prize after being declared the second best team all over Pakistan in the English category. The Team JSMU also won a cash prize of Rs75,000.

Prof Dr Kefi Iqbal, the JSMU Student Council chairman, who accompanied the team during the competition, said he was proud of all the team members for winning and representing the university at a national level.

This competition was the first of its kind organised by the HEC with a unique debating format consisting of a regional round and a national round. The Team JSMU was able to secure the first position in the regional round winning the title of the best team of Sindh in the English category and then made its way to the national round.