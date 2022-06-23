JSMU team clinches second position in HEC debate competition

The Team JSMU represented the Jinnah Sindh Medical University at the National Round of Pakistan University Debating Championship (PUDC) organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, on June 16 in Islamabad.
The team included Ushna Salahuddin and Mariam Arif from the MBBS final year and Unsa Khan from fourth year. The clinched the second prize after being declared the second best team all over Pakistan in the English category. The Team JSMU also won a cash prize of Rs75,000.
Prof Dr Kefi Iqbal, the JSMU Student Council chairman, who accompanied the team during the competition, said he was proud of all the team members for winning and representing the university at a national level.
This competition was the first of its kind organised by the HEC with a unique debating format consisting of a regional round and a national round. The Team JSMU was able to secure the first position in the regional round winning the title of the best team of Sindh in the English category and then made its way to the national round.
The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party had...
The Sindh Home Department has written to the secretary of the Ministry of Interior to ask for the deployment of the...
The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, obtained on...
A group of leading public health experts has warned that the prevalence of childhood overweight and obesity in...
Rampant corrupt practices by rulers of Sindh is the main reason behind the fact that a vast majority of the people of...
Covid-19 cases are continuously on the rise in Karachi due to sub-variants of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 or...
Comments