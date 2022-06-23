PA passes Punjab budget 2022-23

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly passed the annual provincial budget 2022-23 on Wednesday with unanimous vote in its session being held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.
Chaired by Khalil Tahir Sindhu, member of the panel of chairmen, the Assembly approved the Finance Bill 2022 with thumping of desks in the presence of the Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.
Earlier, media men staged a token walkout from the press gallery to protest the suspension of the annual grant of the Lahore Press Club and continued encroachments on various plots in Journalist Colony. The journalists also raised slogans against the influential groups patronising the squatters in Journalist Society. Later, they returned to cover the session.
However, the chair expressed concern over the problems being faced by journalists and constituted a three-member committee, including Khwaja Imran Nazir, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman to hold talks with the journalists and suggest measures to resolve their grievances. After the passage of annual budget, the session was adjourned till 2pm Thursday (today).
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has reiterated that elections have neither resulted in bringing about...
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited the examination centres here on Wednesday.During the...
LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of...
LAHORE:A book based on the research of Dr Ayesha Azeem titled “Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi” has...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child conducted a one-day consultative meeting on the promotion and...
LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has inaugurated a state-of-the-art library...
Comments