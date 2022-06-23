Two brothers shot dead over enmity

LAHORE:Two brothers were shot dead on the premises of Ferozwala Katchery while three others injured in a firing incident in the Shahdara Town police area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the victims had an old enmity. They were appearing in a murder case at Ferozwala Katchery when the unidentified suspects waiting for an opportunity opened fire at them. Two of the victims identified as Sajjad and Shahid received injuries and died while three injured victims identified as Hamza, Kamran and Dilawar were shifted to hospital.

On information, heavy contingent of police, including SP City Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar reached the spot. Tarar also visited the injured in the hospital. IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the culprits.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD: A 45-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near FC College Underpass on Wednesday. A passerby found the body and informed police. An Ichhara police team removed the body to morgue.

BEGGAR ARRESTED: A beggar impersonating himself a disabled person was arrested from Harbancepura on Wednesday. He was riding a wheelchair and busy in begging in a bazaar. A police team noticed the suspect and during search found him medically fit. Police arrested him and registered a case. He has been identified as Haider.

ACCIDENTS: Around three people died, whereas 673 were injured in 660 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 380 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 293 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.