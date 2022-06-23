5 get Integrity Icon Pakistan Award

Islamabad : The Integrity Icon Pakistan 2021 award ceremony for five winning icons was held here on Wednesday.

Five officers were decorated with awards in recognition of their excellent work, integrity and honesty in different categories.

The officers include Zil E Huma, deputy director at Press Information Department (Islamabad); Shahzadi Noshad, DSP Traffic in-charge in Haripur, KP; Romana Murad Khoso, section officer from Quetta; Nasir Bashir, assistant professor at Government Diyal Singh (Lahore); and Muhammad Naseer Musvi, deputy director (Admin) Directorate of Schools Education (Primary) in Sukku.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Board of Accountability Lab Pakistan (ALP), Ali Imran said that “Accountability and transparency are inevitable for the democratic governance, leading to the wise use of resources and benefiting everyone fairly. We must recognise and appreciate all those who are contributing for the positive change in Pakistan.

The Integrity Icon is an effort to name and fame such individuals in the public sector who are playing their role in service delivery, practicing core values of integrity and empathy.

The ALP Board is thankful to government institutions and international partners for their support to this initiative.

Addressing the ceremony, one of AL’s former integrity icons, a civil educator and human rights advocate Zafarullah Khan remarked about integrity as “Integrity is an integral part of personality especially when you are interested to serve the people and I often say that duty is beauty and this initiative is to appreciate that beauty”.

He further says that “What else could be the greatest satisfaction when you are responsible to serve the citizen and citizens feel satisfied that you are always there to bring some kind of hope, some kind of relief, some kind of justice some kind of equality into their lives”.

Katherine Twomey, first secretary, Development, Australian High Commissioner was the chief guest of the crowning ceremony of the Integrity Icon Pakistan 2021. While addressing the audience she said that strong institutions.