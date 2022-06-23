Provinces urged to prioritise administration of booster dose

Islamabad : Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on priority for improved protection against Covid-19 transmission.

Speaking as chair of a meeting convened at the NCOC here on Wednesday to take stock of the current spread of Covid-19, Patel underscored the need to remain vigilant and alert. He particularly instructed the Central Health Establishment (CHE) to stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at Points of Entry. “CHE will be further strengthened to enhance its functionality,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by rRepresentatives from the Ministry of Interior, the National Disaster Management Authority, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and the local administration, provincial representatives participating virtually.

The National Coordinator of NCOC Aamer Ikram presented an overview of the status of Covid-19 and the national vaccination status. He was informed that 85% of the country’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and 93% partially vaccinated. Appreciably in Sindh, 100% eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams and administration despite multiple challenges. “The positivity is less than 2%, which goes to the credit of the healthcare system and stakeholders,” he complimented.

The meeting also discusses issues related to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and other measures to curb spread of the virus. Patel emphasised the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also emphasised the need for strict adherence to market guidelines ahead of and during Eidul Azha.