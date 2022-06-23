Transportation, logistics forum launched at NUST

Islamabad: First China-Pakistan ‘Belt and Road’ transportation and logistics forum has been launched.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides a unique opportunity for Pakistan to boost its strategic and economic position. It has the potential to transform Pakistan into a regional hub for trade and investment. It can help Pakistan join the ranks of ‘Top Ten’ economies by 2050”, said Dr. Ashfaque H. Khan, Principal, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, NUST.

On the first China-Pakistan “Belt and Road” Transportation and Logistics Forum themed “Research Cooperation and Common Prosperity” jointly launched by Shandong Jiaotong University, Kashgar University, and Pakistan National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Dr. Ashfaque H. Khan shared his views on making CPEC a truly regional initiative.

Regional connectivity is vital to regional cooperation and integration. Dr. Ashfaque H. Khan explained that regional connectivity is a new buzz word and can promote globalisation, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. “China’s BRI has emerged as a new form of globalization and CPEC is the cornerstone of BRI. CPEC is not a bilateral project between China and Pakistan, but a regional project that can benefit more countries,” he added.

CPEC is well known as a trade corridor involving roads, railways, oil, gas and optical cable channels. With the continuous completion of transportation infrastructure such as expressways, airports, ports, railways, light rail and bus rapid transit, the operation has become the main issue. The lack of international talents in the field of transportation and logistics has become an obstacle.