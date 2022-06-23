PESHAWAR: A retired senior planning officer of the Education Department, Mian Sayed Karam, died on Wednesday and was laid to rest in Dag Ismailkhel in the Nowshera district.
The deceased was the father of NAB Director Headquarters Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Waqar, Dr Naveed and Arshad advocate. Qul will be observed on Friday.
