Potential for growth

Realizing the fact that small farmers, in particular, are unable to improve their yield due to credit constraints, the Punjab government has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide easy and interest-free loans to small farmers. The move will not only facilitate farmers but also provide essential commodities to end consumers at fixed rates.

Punjab has tremendous potential for economic growth due to its vast agricultural resources. Keeping this in mind, the government has earmarked Rs45.078 billion for the Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT) programme, Rs3.81 billion for the Farmer Facilitation throughout Modernized Extension programme, and Rs18.33 billion for the National Program for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan in the provincial budget. It is hoped that these efforts will soon turn the dream of an economically vibrant and food-secure Punjab into reality.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore