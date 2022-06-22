Minister orders probe into misuse of PSB’s equipment

ISLAMABAD: It has almost become a ‘norm’ for all as pilferage and leakage become a normal matter in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Just a few days back three split ACs were removed from the Complex premises to a known private destination in Khanpur.

The interesting part of the story is that the PSB vehicle was used to take the government property to a private place owned by an influential official of the Board. Usually, all such inventory is scrutinized thoroughly before leaving the Pakistan Sports Complex premises.

But in these split ACs cases, the security guards and gatekeepers were told that these were being removed under the high ups order to a Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) House.

The message was communicated to the guards by one of the officials of the Director-General (DG) office.

Later, it was learned that the three split ACs were driven on the PSB vehicle to a private destination in Khanpur.

The Minister of IPC Ehsan Mazari took a strong notice of the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident. A three-member Committee under DDG Technical Mohammad Shahid Islam has been formed to look into the incident and furnish the report within days with the high-ups.

Other members of the Committee are Mian Syed Wahid (Director Federations) and Fida Mohammad (Transport Officer).

“This act of negligence and misappropriation is condemn-able. The matter would probe thoroughly and every effort would be made to reach the truth. Whosoever would be found involved in this misappropriation would be dealt with iron hands.

An inquiry has been launched. All those involved in making these releases from the store in an unlawful manner would be dealt with accordingly,” a PSB official when contacted said.

A few months back reports also surfaced on missing of outer AC units at the Rodam Hall, falling within the vicinity of the Complex.

No PSB official, however, was willing to give his official reaction. Even the Ministry of IPC top officials were not willing to respond.

However, 'The News' has in possession of the Inquiry Order letter signed by Mian Waheed Khan (Assistant Director) Admin (PSB) narrating the entire story and at the same time ordering an inquiry into the incident.

There is also another angle to the whole story that says that the PSB official in question has been trapped for not becoming part of a syndicate working within the Board and is having a good time in coordination and connivance of those engaged in running the system practically.

Once the PSB decides to give any official reaction to the incident, it will be published in ‘The News’ accordingly.