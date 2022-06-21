POA wants new PSB Constitution revoked

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has refused to become part of the PSB Board, rejecting the new PSB constitution altogether, terming it contrary to the spirit of Olympic Charter.

POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood had a detailed meeting with the officials of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Ministry (IPC) here Monday on the new PSB’s constitution that was passed during the last weeks of Dr Fehmida Mirza’s tenure as the IPC minister.

Khalid made it clear that unless and until the constitution is repealed, it would not be possible for the POA to become part of any PSB’s setup including its Board.

“During my meeting with the IPC officials Monday, I made it clear that we have to go back to a position that was there seven years back. Under the instructions of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, the government of Pakistan reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to settle the thorny issues and avoid the international sports ban on Pakistan. Here, I must praise the acumen of Nawaz Sharif who directed the then IPC minister Riaz Peerzada to resolve the issues with the POA. The matter was solved once and for all in Lausanne where the government of Pakistan’s representatives signed an agreement with the IOC settling the apparent confrontation. We want the current government to revisit that international pact. Sadly, the said agreement that has got international obligation was never kept in mind while drafting and even approving the new PSB constitution,” the POA secretary said.

He also made it clear that there were more than six points in the newly formed constitution that are against findings of the IOC-government agreement. “Moreover, you cannot draft a fresh PSB Constitution before the approval of sports policy. Dr Fehmida’s tenure as IPC minister has triggered a fresh controversy that was resolved during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure in the capacity of prime minister.”

The PSB’s board meeting that has now been postponed for June 24 will have no POA’s participation. “Any Board being constituted under the new PSB constitution will have nothing to do with the POA. We are not going to be part of that setup that will be against the Olympic Charter.

In a recent meeting of the POA General Council the new PSB constitution was declared as an anti-Olympic Charter “It is in total violation of the Olympic Charter and even the international federations’ constitution. No federation can go against its international body. This new PSB constitution is even against the very basic rules of parent (world) sports association,” a federation official said.

When asked what clauses of this newly approved PSB constitution are against the Olympic Charter, Khalid said there is not one but several clauses that contradict the Charter. “There is not one, two, or three-there are several clauses that go against the Charter and even against the laid down international norms and international federations laid down rules and regulations. No federation dares adopt this and lose its international affiliation. We will soon be writing a letter to the Ministry of IPC, highlighting all those clauses which are against the Olympic Charter.”

The two clauses that irked the POA as well as federations include the formation of the PSB-backed Election Commission to conduct federations’ future elections and Dispute Resolution Commission also to be formed by the PSB.

“Nowhere in the world has the government taken over these responsibilities which is the sole prerogative of every federation. Every federation holds its elections according to the guideline given by the international body under which it functions. So, no federation can dare to go against its parent body and by doing so each federation will risk its international affiliations hence no participation in international events.

“Secondly, no federation can hand over the power to deal with their disciplinary cases to any other commission outside its ambit. Say if a player or official is banned by the federation, he has the right to appeal with the federation, not with any outside body. That is the case with the Pakistan Cricket Board which follows all ICC laid rules in dealing with the discipline cases. The same is the case with all federations. There cannot be two rules,” Khalid added.