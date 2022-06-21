Call to implement FSC judgment to end economic slavery

LAHORE:Noted Islamic scholars and jurists at a seminar have demanded the government enforce FSC judgment to end economic slavery.

They warned the government against delaying or challenging Federal Shariat Court judgment abolishing all forms of interests as Riba, saying the judgment will revive country’s economy and also fetch huge divine profits. The seminar titled “Decision of Federal Shariat Court against Riba and its Implementation” was organised by Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI), presided over by TI ameer Shujauddin Shaikh, while other noted speakers included former Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami, Fareed Ahmed Paracha, Nazim-e-Aala of Markazi Anjuman Khuddam Al-Quran, Lahore, Atif Waheed, and Milli Majlis-e-Sharai president Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi. Shujauddin Sheikh demanded the government and all institutions take FSC judgment as the last and final word on the matter, and urged all religious and political parties to make united efforts for its implementation through peaceful, organised protest movement to give Pakistan the status of genuine Islamic Welfare State envisioned by its founders. He stressed that being coalition partner of the current government Maulana Fazlur Rehman had more obligation to get FSC decision implemented by pressurising the government. Anwar Mansoor Khan said the Constitution clearly states that country will be run in accordance with the commandments of Allah Almighty and His Messenger (PBUH), which makes it obligatory upon the government to eradicate interest at the earliest. He urged upon the Ulema to continue with the same passion with which they had worked to get the interest abolished by the courts to implement the FSC judgment to take a big stride towards enforcing Islamic System in the country.

Dr Fareed Ahmed Paracha lauded the role of Tanzeem-e-Islami and Jamaat-e-Islami in the war against Riba and creating public awareness, adding that now they have to launch the next phase of mobilising the masses against all other anti-Islamic practices in the country.

Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi warned that IMF slavery had seriously threatened country’s nuclear assets, Constitution, security and independence. He warned that unless we join forces and struggle together, we will not be able to pull country out of these dangers.