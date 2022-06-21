Woman, two daughters killed, two injured in roof collapse

A woman and her daughters were killed and a third daughter and a niece wounded as the roof of their house collapsed on them on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred at a house located near Siraj Chowk in Macchar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where doctors pronounced three of them dead.

The other two were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. The deceased woman was identified as 50-year-old Rasheeda, wife of Noor Alam, and her daughters killed in the incident were identified as Amina, 16, and Yasmin, 20.

Rasheeda’s third daughter, Anwara, 14, and a niece, Sanwara, 20, survived the incident. The deceased woman’s husband, Alam, told The News that in view of expected rains in the coming monsoon season, he had initiated repair work on the roof of his house.

He added that the roof collapsed as it had been overloaded with material to be used in the repair work. The tragic incident took place when the victims were asleep. Police also reached the house and inquired into the incident. SHO Pervaiz Solangi said the roof collapse had occurred accidentally and investigations were under way.