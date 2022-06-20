PA condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly on Sunday vehemently condemned the attack on Gurudwara in Afghanistan and demanded foolproof security for the members of Sikh community.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member of Punjab Assembly Ramesh Sindh Arora which was unanimously passed by the House. The Punjab Assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal was chaired by Panel Chairman Khalil Tahir Sindhu who also expressed displeasure over the absence of officials from the gallery during the session.

He was assured that officials would ensure their presence in the session. The legislators in their respective speeches on the budget 2022-2023 came up with their proposals and called for concrete measures to provide relief to the general public.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also attended the session. Mumtaz Chang, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Rahim Yar Khan said that his constituency was in dire straits. He demanded the chief minister take measures to redress the grievances of the people.