PMLN leader blasts PTI govt for ‘ignoring’ Hazara division

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government for ignoring the Hazara division in its development strategy.

“Imran Khan didn’t approve even a single mega development project during his tenure at the Prime Minister’s office but Shehbaz Sharif visited the district and announced mega development projects,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Sardar Yousuf said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his to visit announced construction of airport, medical college, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, women university and other mega projects.

“We have been demanding the status of the province for the Hazara division as the successive governments had ignored it and deprived it of the mega development projects,” he added.

Sardar Yousuf said that Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister who announced mega development projects for the Hazara division in the past.

“Hazara Motorway is a gift of Nawaz Sharif for the people of the division and they have been enjoying this mega development project,” he added.

Sardar Yousuf, who had also remained the federal religious affairs minister in the past, said that the PTI government didn’t induct a single youngster from Hazara in the tourism force.

“This force has been formed for the safety of tourists in Hazara division but no youngster from the region was made part of it,” he said and vowed to challenge the appointments in the court of law. “We will never allow the PTI government to exploit Hazara division’s resources,” he added.