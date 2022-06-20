Torrential rains expected from today

Islamabad : Torrential rains are expected in different parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from today (Monday) night to June 22 (Wednesday) as a result of a strong weather system entering the upper and central parts of the country.
This was revealed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday through issuing an advisory to keep the relevant authorities alert and take precautionary measures. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm are expected in Islamabad; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan and Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Multan from Monday night to Wednesday.
