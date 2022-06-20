Ramsay signs for Liverpool

LONDON: Calvin Ramsay said the examples of how young players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott have flourished at Liverpool persuaded him to join them from Aberdeen for an initial fee of Â£4.2 million ($5.1 million) on Sunday.
The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five year deal which also includes Â£2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.
The Scottish under-21 international will join up with Jurgen Klopp’s first team for pre-season training.
"There’s obviously a pathway here," said Ramsay about the potential for young players to establish themselves in the first team.
"That’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.
