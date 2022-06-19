PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Saturday that his party would form the next government and vowed to turn around the country by “110 degrees”.

In a meeting with party leaders at the Bilawal House, the former president said: “We will take the entire share [in the government] next time. If I get the chance to serve, I will turn the country around by 110 degrees.”

The ex-president said he will engage party leaders in Punjab and work with them for the next polls. He added that claims of PPP’s politics coming to an end in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab are “lies”.

PPP “weakened” its political presence in a bid to “save” the country, Zardari said. “They don’t listen to us and only do when they need us,” he said, without naming anyone.

The PPP is currently ruling Sindh province, where it has been forming government for the last three general elections, while it is also a major stakeholder in the incumbent federal government.

Lashing out at former prime minister Imran Khan, the ex-president said the surge in inflation is due to the “favourite” person’s policies that he adopted in his 3.5-year tenure.