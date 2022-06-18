Minister’s role in edible oil import commendable, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the efforts of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood for making timely arrangements for the import of edible oil from Indonesia.

In a meeting with Industries Minister Murtaza Mehmood and Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, he said the import would help reduce the prices of edible oil in the country. PM Sharif said the visit of the Minister of Industry and Production to Indonesia at his own expense to sort out the import of edible oil was commendable. Under the directive of the prime minister, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood had visited Indonesia with an objective to defuse the impending crisis of edible oil import.

The efforts led to the supply of 2.5 million metric ton edible oil through 10 ships from Indonesia. The first consignment of edible oil was dispatched from Indonesia to Pakistan during the visit of the industries minister.