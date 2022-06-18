Minister’s role in edible oil import commendable, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the efforts of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood for making timely arrangements for the import of edible oil from Indonesia.
In a meeting with Industries Minister Murtaza Mehmood and Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, he said the import would help reduce the prices of edible oil in the country. PM Sharif said the visit of the Minister of Industry and Production to Indonesia at his own expense to sort out the import of edible oil was commendable. Under the directive of the prime minister, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood had visited Indonesia with an objective to defuse the impending crisis of edible oil import.
The efforts led to the supply of 2.5 million metric ton edible oil through 10 ships from Indonesia. The first consignment of edible oil was dispatched from Indonesia to Pakistan during the visit of the industries minister.
A video showing Indian police beating a group of Muslims in custody has been viewed by millions
KABUL: A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during...
Sheikh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif was not coming to Pakistan under a secret deal in London
The top officials said the solar electricity will be used during the daytime, which will enable the government to...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and 12 others were wounded on Friday during an Israeli...
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked who was responsible for enforced disappearances of people and wondered whether...
Comments