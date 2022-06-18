SECP holds workshop on LLPs

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has held an awareness workshop on registration and compliance process for limited liability partnerships (LLPs), a statement said on Friday.

SECP has started a series of design thinking workshops for LLPs in collaboration with its implementation consultant Ernst & Young (EY), the regulator said.

The primary focus of workshops is to facilitate end-users in company registration, filing, and compliance, and to bring efficiencies in turnaround times (TATs), SECP stated.

During the workshop, SECP officials stressed importance of 'voice of customer' and in helping the regulator address needs of end-users. Representatives from EY Pakistan facilitated with interactive activities designed to highlight the problems and ideation of possible solutions.

Participants also discussed scenarios about how SECP could directly engage with its end-users through digital technologies. They talked about their experience of LLP registration, and shared ideas to facilitate businesses community.

In addition to SECP and EY officials, stakeholders from the business community and information technology experts also attended the workshop.