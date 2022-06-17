Police personnel: Constable kidnapped, another stabbed

Islamabad: A police constable was kidnapped when he left Police Line Headquarters after duty on Wednesday, the intelligence agency sources told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

“Constable Imran Baluch was attached with Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad Police and deployed at Police Line Headquarters,” the sources maintained. The wife of the kidnapped policeman – Imran Baluch –contacted Rescue-15 on Thursday, saying she received a call from her husband who told her that he was in danger. She claimed that her husband believed that he would be killed but he didn’t reveal the identity of the captors. She also pointed out that Imran was calling from an unknown number.

Imran Baluch was living in Street-5/B, Phase-5, Ghauri Town, Islamabad, with his family, the sources said adding, “It could be a sequel to another dispute or a financial dispute,” the sources maintained. The people engaged in the investigation of the case, however, claimed that the constable would be recovered and his captors would be arrested soon.

Station House Officer (SHO) Koral Police Station, Mohammad Azeem when contacted by this correspondent, said that the mobile phone of Imran Baluch was last traced in Rawalpindi but is now switched off. However, the police would find the real story behind the missing policeman soon, he claimed.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a young police constable was injured when a gangster stabbed him in G/9-1, falling in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company Police Station Thursday, the police sources said.

Hamza Haider (Constable of Police/Belt No. 405) was attached with the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) and is son of an Inspector of the Islamabad police – Zulfiqar Ali – deployed in Police Headquarters. The police said that the victim Hamza Haider was standing with his friends when a gang attacked him and injured him with multiple stabbings. The Karachi Company police have taken up the case and lodged FIR against the attackers.