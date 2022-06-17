PTI files reference against PA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership has submitted a reference against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi under Article 63(2), seeking former's disqualification for chairing the assembly session convened by the provincial governor, as acting speaker to help the provincial government lay the budget before the House.
The reference argues that Mazari violated his oath by chairing Punjab Assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. It adds he had also presided over an assembly session from the gallery last month.
The reference argues Mazari violated several articles of the constitution, Supreme Court's order as well as party directions. The reference states that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should disqualify Dost Mazari for violating his oath.
The ECP spokesman told The News Thursday evening that the commission hasn’t received any reference against the deputy speaker. Mazari, meanwhile, has arrived in the federal capital. He visited the Parliament House Thursday and had meetings with Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Aram Khan Durrani separately. They commended the role Mazari has been playing to run the affairs of his house smoothly despite odds.
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications and postal services Asad Mahmood has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy...
Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the world is at crossroads in terms of geopolitical...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of the water crisis here in areas at...
Islamabad: A police constable was kidnapped when he left Police Line Headquarters after duty on Wednesday, the...
Islamabad: The hefty hike in prices of petroleum products for the third time in just under twenty days has started to...
MUZAFFARABAD/LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the fast...
Comments