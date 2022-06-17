One killed, Danyal Aziz hurt in accident

SHAKARGARH: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz was injured after his car collided with a truck near Shakargarh city in the Narowal district of Punjab.
According to rescue officials, one person was killed in the accident while Aziz has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Narowal. The sources said that the PML-N leader was driving the car himself and his car has been totalled.
The doctors at the hospital said that one of Aziz’s hands was fractured, while the other was injured as well. Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Aziz’s wife to inquire about the PML-N leader’s health. The premier added that he was praying for his health.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered that the former PML-N lawmaker should be provided with all kinds of medical facilities and also summoned a report from the commissioner of Gujranwala Division and the regional police officer regarding the accident.
