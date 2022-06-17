Markram out of India series after Covid

NEW DELHI: South Africa batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two Twenty20 internationals against India after he tested positive for Covid at the start of the series.
Markram underwent seven days of quarantine but will not be able to play in the final two matches, said Cricket South Africa.
"The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour," the statement said.
This is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. The tourists, with Temba Bavuma as captain, lead the five-match series 2-1.
KARACHI: Navy dominated the third day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on...
MONTREAL: Charles Leclerc is expecting another bumpy ride this weekend as he bids to put Ferrari’s reliability...
LONDON: Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England’s third and final Test against New...
KARACHI: Arbaz Khan’s unbeaten 117 and Shahzaib Aziz’s four wickets haul enabled Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination is contemplating the idea of initiating Rs2 million ZA...
LONDON: Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to...
Comments