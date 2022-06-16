Shaheen Afridi gives tips to budding cricketers

PESHAWAR: The fast bowler of the national cricket team Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday visited his alma mater - the historic Islamia College Unversity - to encourage the budding cricketers.

He was received by the director of sports of the university and cricket coach , Ali Hoti.

The cricketer called on the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, who gave away a souvenir to him.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that Islamia College University had made great contributions in every field.

He said great cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and others were enrolled and trained in the Islamia College University and they were bringing laurels to the country.

Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan said Shaheen and Rizwan were the pride of the institution and hoped more such players would be produced.

He lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports, which under the leadership of Ali Hoti, was making substantial contributions in every game, especially cricket and hockey.

The vice-chancellor said due to the efforts of the sports director, the latest facilities were being made available at the historic institution, adding a hockey ground had been developed with AstroTurf.

He said that cricketers were also being trained on the lush green cricket ground of the institution.

“Seven players trained in the institutions are playing in different international teams, especially in Pakistan and Afghanistan’s national cricket teams, which is proof of the fact that the college directorate is making great efforts for promotion of the popular game in the country,” he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi visited different sports facilities in the college. He met with the budding cricketers and gave them tips for improving their cricketing skills.

He underlined the need for efforts at the official and private levels to promote different sports.