OGDCL discovers gas in Sindh

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made gas discovery at an exploratory well located in Ghotki, Sindh, the company said on Wednesday.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block … has discovered gas from an exploratory well namely Umair South East 01, which is located in district Ghotki, Sindh,” the company said in a bourse filing.

The OGDCL is a 70 percent operating partner in the joint venture while other stake holders incluindg SPUD Energy PTY Limited 13.5 percent, IPR Transoil Corporation 11.5 percent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited 5 percent. The OGDCL said the Umair South East 01 well was spudded on May 9, 2022 as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) to a planned depth of 785m into HRL.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, successful Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL has tested 1.063 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64" at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 210 Pounds per Square Inch (PSi).”

It added that the discovery of Umair South East-1 is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Guddu Joint Venture partners. “It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.”