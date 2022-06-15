Eight booked for starting forest fires in Swat

MINGORA: At least eight persons were booked on the charges of setting the forests on fire in various parts of Swat district, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan said that eight persons were arrested for starting wildfires, adding that cases were registered against the accused.

“We have registered cases against 24 persons so far. They were involved in starting the fires. They have been apprehended,” he said.

The official said investigation was underway, adding that some forest fire incidents happened due to the negligence of the locals. He asked the locals to be vigilant and help the police identify the criminals.

Meanwhile, Rescue officials said wildfire was extinguished in Marghazar, Tighak and Shoqdara areas in the district. A rescue spokesperson said 10 cases of wildfire were reported in May while another 75 cases were reported in June. He said the rescue officials carried out operations to extinguish the fires in hilly areas of Swat along with district administration and Levies men.

“On Tuesday, fire erupted in Tighak and Shuqdara areas of the valley. The rescue department with the assistance of the local community carried out the operation and extinguished the fire,” said Shafiqa Gul, Spokesperson of Rescue 1122, Swat. She added that 250 persons took part in the fire-fighting operation.