PTI announces tickets for July 17 bypolls in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has announced On Monday its candidates for the Punjab by-elections, scheduled for July 17, as the party seeks to retain the seats it lost last month.

PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib tweeted and said the party's parliamentary board approved the candidates' list for the by-polls and has allocated tickets to the respective people.

The PTI has issued party ticket for PP-07 constituency to Shabbir Awan, PP-83 to Hassan Aslam, PP-90 ticket to Irfan Niazi, PP-97 to Ali Afzal Sahi, PP-125 to Mian Mohammad Azam, PP-127 ticket to Mohammad Nawaz Bharwana, PP-140 ticket to Khurram Virk, PP-158 to Mian Akram Usman, PP-167 to Atif Chaudhry, PP-168 to Nawaz Awan, PP-202 to Maj (R) Sarwar.

PTI ticket for PP-217 constituency has been awarded to Zain Qureshi, for PP-224 to Amir Iqbal Shah, PP-228 ticket to Izzat Javed Khan, PP-272 ticket to Muazzim Jatoi, PP-273 ticket to Yasir Jatoi, PP-282 ticket to Qaisar Abbas and PP-288 to party candidate Saifuddin Khosa.

It is pertinent to mention here that Twenty-five MPAs, 20 elected on general and five on reserved seats had been de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 23 for going against party lines as they cast vote in favour of Hamza Shahbaz in the chief minister's election.