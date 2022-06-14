BD rebel group offers peace talks

DHAKA: A rebel group in Bangladesh has offered to hold peace talks, officials said on Monday, raising hopes for an end to 25 years of violence that has killed hundreds of people.
In 1997 the main rebel outfit in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts region in southeast Bangladesh, the Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), signed a peace deal and laid down its arms. But a splinter group of younger rebels in the mainly Buddhist region that is home to several ethnic tribal groups, the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), rejected the agreement. The deal failed to address key issues such as autonomy for the region and the presence of thousands of government troops and Bengali settlers, it said.
HARPSUND, Sweden: Sweden is safer now than before it applied for Nato membership, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong primary school is looking for pupils to spend a week in hotel quarantine ahead of next...
BEIJING: Beijing started a new round of mass testing in its most populous downtown district on Monday after a rapidly...
ANKARA: Strong rain, winds and flash floods are expected in northern and central Turkey on Monday, after a weekend of...
PARIS: The Gaia space probe on Monday unveiled its latest discoveries in its quest to map the Milky Way in...
DUBAI: Disney’s animated movie "Lightyear", which contains a lesbian kiss, has been banned from cinemas in the...
Comments