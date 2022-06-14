Pakistan move past India in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan pushed aside India in ICC ODI ranking following the clean sweep of the West Indies. Pakistan jumped above India as the Babar Azam-led team was in the fifth position before the West Indies series. But the 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies pushed them to the fourth spot. India are now fifth. New Zealand top the list. England are second. Australia and South Africa are in third and sixth positions, respectively.
