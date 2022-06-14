Resolution against derogatory remarks: Sindh lawmakers demand ban on Indian products

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the blasphemous remarks by the office-bearers of the ruling party of India, BJP.

The provincial lawmakers also demanded that the Indian government should take strict action against the politicians who had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world.

Both the treasury and opposition lawmakers read the resolution in the house. MPAs Sadia Javed of ruling Pakistan People’s Party, Khurrum Sher Zaman of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muhammad Hussain Khan of Muttahida Quami Movement, Nusrat Seher Abbasi of Grand Democratic Alliance, and Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), read the resolution.

The movers of the resolution during their speeches in the house demanded that a ban should be imposed on the sale of Indian products in Pakistan to force the Indian government for taking action against the BJP’s politicians who uttered the blasphemous statements.

The concerned lawmakers also advised the people to boycott Indian media content including films, and dramas, and music to show their resentment against the hurtful remarks by the members of the BJP.

The concerned MPAs also asked the federal government to suspend diplomatic ties with India by ordering the closure of its diplomatic missions in the country and expelling the Indian diplomats.

The concerned lawmakers both on the treasury and opposition benches demanded that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should play its due role to urge the United Nations to adopt international laws against the commission of such blasphemous acts or remarks to protect the sanctity of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The legislators lamented that Indian government had been brutally suppressing the members of the Muslim community who had resorted to protest in the neighbouring nation against the use of derogatory remarks by the politicians of the ruling party.

The MPAs condemned the discriminatory acts on the part of the Indian government to deny the fundamental rights of the Muslim community including the freedom to practice their religion.

They said that Muslims around the world would continue to agitate against the use of derogatory language until the Indian government take due lawful action against the guilty office-bearers of the ruling party.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA urged the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take up the issue of blasphemous remarks with the OIC and UN to adopt global conventions that would be binding upon all the countries to prevent blasphemy.

Winding up the debate, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all the legislators in the house, while putting aside their mutual political differences, were fully united against the issue of derogatory remarks.

He said the Indian government should ensure that stern punishment should be handed down to the guilty politicians of the ruling party.

WALKOUT BY PTI: Later, the lawmakers belonging to opposition PTI staged a walkout from the proceedings of the session after their parliamentary party leader, Khurrum Sher Zaman, and other fellow legislators were not granted permission by the chair to speak in the house.

The PTI’s MPA tore copies of the agenda, and raised slogans against the government before staging the walkout.After the protest walkout by the PTI’s legislators, the house passed the Sindh Public Service Commission Bill-2022 to revive the provincial service commission in view of the court’s orders.