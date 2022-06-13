Tajikistan says two ‘criminal leaders’ killed in restive east

Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Security services killed two leaders of a “criminal group” and arrested 10 others in ex-Soviet Tajikistan’s restive east, the Central Asian country’s state information service reported on Sunday. The two men “put up armed resistance” using grenades and assault rifles but were “liquidated” by security services, said the state information service Khovar.
Durban, South Africa: Nearly 90 people are still missing two months after the worst floods in living memory swept...
Tunis: A Tunisian military court has placed a journalist in custody after he made comments about the army during a...
Berlin: A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German...
Baghdad: Iraqi lawmakers from firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr’s bloc resigned on Sunday, the parliamentary speaker...
Paris: France voted in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday with President Emmanuel Macron hoping to...
London: The leader of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein on Sunday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of...
