Monday June 13, 2022
World

Tajikistan says two ‘criminal leaders’ killed in restive east

By AFP
June 13, 2022

Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Security services killed two leaders of a “criminal group” and arrested 10 others in ex-Soviet Tajikistan’s restive east, the Central Asian country’s state information service reported on Sunday. The two men “put up armed resistance” using grenades and assault rifles but were “liquidated” by security services, said the state information service Khovar.

