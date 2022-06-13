KDA overcome SJAS in exhibition match

Karachi: Under the auspicious of the Sports Department of Karachi Development Authority, an exhibition match was played between DG KDA XI and Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) XI, at the Karsaz Cricket Ground.

Batting first, SJAS XI gathered 144-8 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Shahid Ansari (25) and Mohsin Raza (24) were the standout batsmen.

In reply, KDA XI overhauled the target in the 18th over for the loss of two wickets only. Mukhtar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 63 off 43 balls. DG KDA Syed Mohammad Ali Shah also contributed to team’s victory by scoring 25 valuable runs. However, Mohammad Naeem was declared the best player of the match who scored 25 runs in two overs and sent three batsmen to the pavilion for 26 runs.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of award distribution ceremony, Director General Karachi Development Authority, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that the purpose of KDA Sports Department to hold a match with sports journalists was to highlight the plan of healthy activities in the department and to promote harmony between journalists and department officials.