The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal could have been a useful tool for resolving people’s complaints and improving our public-sector organizations. However, it has turned out to be yet another piece of bad governance. Over the last three years, I have lodged my complaint several times, but to no avail. My complaint is against the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways, and both departments have refused to take responsibility for their actions. The complaint is about the repair and maintenance of the road at the Tarnol railway crossing on the National Highway from Islamabad to Taxila. If the road is smoothened, the unnecessary traffic congestion for extended hours can be avoided.

This repair and maintenance work can be carried out with nominal funds and will benefit tens of thousands of vehicles and travellers passing through this crossing daily. Previously, the repair work was carried out a couple of times but its quality was so poor that it merely lasted a couple of weeks. Lately, a patchwork on the whole highway has been completed whose quality is quite bad. However, this very problem remains unresolved. The NHA is requested to take this issue seriously and resolve it permanently.

Muhammad Asif Amin

Islamabad