UN appoints former Pakistan diplomat ASG

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations (UN) has appointed a former diplomat from Pakistan Navid Hanif as its assistant secretary-general (ASG). He will be the ASG for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Earlier, Navid Hanif has worked for the World Body on various positions and was viewed as a talented and hardworking officer of the organisation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Navid Hanif, who hails from Lahore, and is popular with all communities working at the UN headquarters.

Sources at the UN headquarters in New York told The News on Saturday that Navid commands esteem among his colleagues and subordinates for his excellent conduct. The UN has an officer on senior slot of the world body after fairly a long gap.

Syed Iqbal Raza, Dr. Hafeez Pasha, Dr. Nafees Sadiq, Ms. Shamshad Akhtar are among the Pakistanis who have worked at the UN in recent times. Navid Hanif is succeeding Elliot Harris of Trinidad and Tobago to whom the Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude for his dedication and commitment.

Navid Hanif brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international civil service, encompassing analytical work, policy-making, programme planning, capacity development, multilateral diplomacy and extensive knowledge of the United Nations system.

He is currently director of the Financing for Sustainable Development (FSD) Office in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. He was previously the director of Office of the Economic and Social Council Support and Coordination and prior to that he was the first head of the Strategic Planning Unit in the Office of the Under-Secretary-General. He served in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General as a member of the team for the 2005 World Summit. He held a number of positions in the United Nations bodies, including the vice-chair of the high-level committee on programmes. Navid Hanif served in Pakistan’s Foreign Office diplomatic service, including as a delegate at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds a master’s degree in international political economy from Columbia University, New York, and a second master’s degree in English literature from Government College, Lahore. His appointment is widely hailed in the United Nations, the sources added.