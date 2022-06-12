Heartwarming and enlightening poetry

Islamabad : ‘Sarooday Haqeeqi’ is a beautiful collection of poems written by Malik Atta Ullah to nourish, inspire and change the people who read them. These poems span the worlds of desire and care, responsibility and work, family and friends.

His words empower us with strength and courage, fill us with verve and spirit, and inspire creativity and imagination. Here are poems from a poet with all the colors of life in mind.

The poet can see with clarity the truth, pain, and beauty of the world both inside and outside his dwelling. Atta questions the society around him, his identity, and the life he lives with determination and an open heart, learning to celebrate herself in a way that he likes.

His poetry is a compilation of art in two forms: a mixture of photography and poetry. Each poem is paired with an atmospheric photograph. What is dark and creepy to some is beautiful and inspiring to him.

A stunning and honest debut poetry collection about the beauty and hardships in being a father, a husband, and a man. When life throws him a bag of sorrow, he holds out his hands as he knows little by little, mountains are climbed.

Through poems that are as unforgettably beautiful as they are accessible, Atta proves himself an exemplary voice in modern poetry. His poems are those you can share with your mother, your daughter, your sister, your wife, and your friends.

These poems show us glimpses of the poet’s experiences, inviting the reader to engage in a learning one can only have through immersion in another’s life, if even for a moment. The variety of his expressions lets the reader enter the life of another repeatedly and come out changed each time.

Evoking a sense of the poet’s presence, the poems let the reader enter the interior of his life and his struggles. This richness of his life can also be seen in his poetry.

With astonishing lyricism and musicality, his poems are a hymn to the people and places that run in our blood. His poetry has a dignity that honors the past without indulging in any overflow of personal feelings. The poet’s authentic, reined-in passions are stirring.

Atta’s poetic voice finds its full-throated maturity. Deep introspection becomes the vulnerable and brave heart of the book, rendered into jewel-like poems. An elegantly spare, cathartic, and poignant but never indulgent collection that invites repeated reading.

This poetry is a thing of beauty. You feel altered by it. Poems grow out of the moments when nothing more can be done. The time cannot be reclaimed, but a poem can be written and take its quietly powerful stand.

‘Sarooday Haqeeqi’ is full of raw emotion – sad, honest, and thought-provoking, but also uplifting, heartwarming, and enlightening. A joy to read.