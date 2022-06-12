Thai envoy gives away award

Islamabad : The Thai commerce ministry has given away the prestigious Thai Select Premium Certificate to a restaurant of the Marriott, over authentic Thai food of premium quality.

It is the first restaurant in the country to receive the honours.

Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong handed over the prestigious award to General Manager David Richard.

He said the prestigious label was a seal of approval granted only to restaurants all around the world that offered authentic food of premium quality with upscale interiors and outstanding services.

GM David Richard thanked the ambassador for honouring the restaurant with the prestigious title.

“It is a wonderful accomplishment that recognises the hard work and dedication of our team at the restaurant,” he said.