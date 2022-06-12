PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chair Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari jointly chaired a high-level meeting at Zardari House Islamabad on June 11, 2022. Photo: Twitter/PPPOfficial

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has sought the parliament’s role in countering terrorism and decided to reach out to allied parties for a way forward on recent developments in Afghanistan with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The party leaders have decided that all the decisions must be taken by the parliament and it must be taken on board.



A high-level meeting of the PPP was held at the Zardari House, Islamabad, to discuss in depth the issue of terrorism, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA and TTP.

Former president, also President Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari jointly chaired the hybrid meeting attended by senior party leadership. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the meeting through a video link as he was in self-quarantine after the visit of Germen foreign minister, who tested positive for corona during her recent visit to Pakistan.

The meeting was attended among others by former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Ms Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, Najmuddin, President PPP KPK, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Ch Yasin, Qamar Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Rukhsana Bangash, Nisar Khuro, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Farhatullah Babar.



Later, after the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his twitter account talked about the meeting and said the PPP had held a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of terrorism, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA and TTP. He said the PPP believes that all decisions must be taken by parliament. “We will be reaching out to allied parties to create a consensus on the way forward,” he said.

A statement issued by Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar after the meeting said that the meeting reiterated the party position that all decisions must be taken by the parliament and thus the parliament must be taken on board. The party also decided to reach out to allied parties to create a consensus on the way forward.

According to sources, the PPP has taken a serious notice of the peace Jirga which held talks with the banned TTP without informing Pakistan Peoples Party and parliament.

A show cause was reportedly served on the PPP MNA from erstwhile tribal district Sajid Hussain Turi, who is also the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis. He was asked to explain the circumstances under which he felt obliged to participate in the so-called Jirga behind the back of the party, who contacted him for the purpose, what were the stated objectives of the Jirga at the time of asking him to participate in it and by whom.

According to sources in the PPP, another PPP member Akhunzada Chattan also participated in the Peace Jirga meeting in Afghanistan but he told the party that he had participated as a tribal elder, not as PPP, and he held no office of the party.

Sources said the party leaders had reservations on the Peace Jirga while keeping the parliament in the dark, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA and TTP.

Sources claimed it was extremely dangerous for national security considerations to undertake such a serious exercise without the parliament, political parties and various other stakeholders being taken on board.